Scientists stunned after spotting creature thought to be extinct: 'The joy and excitement were palpable'

"Everything seemed to slow down. We sat quietly … it was almost reverent."

A rare Hawaiian bird once feared lost forever is making a remarkable comeback — and scientists say seeing it return brought them "palpable joy."

Last summer, about 100 Laysan finches were moved from Pearl and Hermes Atoll to Eastern Island at Midway Atoll, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. Now, the birds are foraging, calling, and building nests — filling researchers and local communities with hope for this unique native species in Hawaiʻi.

The coverage highlighted the plight of endangered bird species and the efforts to protect them. Hawaiʻi has already lost more than half of its native bird species, prompting programs to safeguard those that remain.

The Laysan finch, found only in Hawaiʻi, faces threats such as habitat loss, alien predators, invasive species, and diseases, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service 5-Year Review. By moving the birds to multiple islands, experts are creating "insurance populations" that reduce the risk of a single disaster wiping out entire colonies.

Endangered birds released! Endangered finch returns home after 80 years! For the first time since the 1940s, Laysan finch, or ʻekupuʻu in Hawaiian, are now singing on Midway Atoll, or Kuaihelani, after 100 birds were recently released there. The dramatic homecoming last month was a big step in re-establishing bird populations native to the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in the Pacific Ocean. Expanding the population range of endangered birds like ʻekupuʻu makes the species more resilient against potential threats, like severe storms or the introduction of an invasive species. In the case of the Laysan finch, the native honeycreeper was lost on Midway after the accidental introduction of rats to the atoll during WWII. The finches will be monitored to document how they adapt on Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge, on the outer northwest end of the Hawaiian Archipelago. "We feel honored and grateful that this particular translocation was brought to fruition thanks to the expertise and dedicated support from 10 different partners from non-governmental organizations, Hawaiʻi academia, State of Hawaiʻi and federal sectors," said Jared Underwood, superintendent for the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument. USFWS volunteer video: Dan Rapp Posted by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Monday 25 August 2025

Jared Underwood, superintendent of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, noted the move's significance in a press statement by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, saying: "Increasing the population size and range of these endemic species is critical to the survival and recovery of those species."

USFWS biologist Sheldon Plentovich shared with Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the effort is already paying off: "Everything seemed to slow down. We sat quietly, watched the birds. It was almost reverent. The joy and excitement were palpable."

Beyond saving one species, this work supports healthier ecosystems. Thriving bird populations help control insects, spread native seeds, and preserve the cultural and ecological heritage of Hawaiʻi.

These actions are especially important on an overheating planet. The United Nations warned that every degree of warming increases the risk of species extinction. And Hawaiʻi — a global biodiversity hotspot according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change — faces particularly high risks for endemic species.

Still, there's much to celebrate. Other long-lost species have returned in protected rainforests, and recent sightings suggest that careful conservation can tip the balance toward recovery.

Small actions, like encouraging biodiversity in local spaces, talking about conservation with friends and family, or supporting eco-friendly practices, can help foster the same kind of hope and recovery we see in the wild.

