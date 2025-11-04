Officials deploy unusual tactic to fight against rapidly spreading pest: 'Turned out great'

This is an innovative and adorable way to get your lawn together.

If your lawnmower ever breaks down, all hope isn't lost. Nature (and a little marketing ingenuity) has created the perfect solution.

Based in eastern Tennessee, the G.O.A.T. Grazers (@thegoatgrazers) shared a TikTok of some of its furry employees on the clock.

The TikTok shows a time-lapse of the goats eating over three separate days to clear the plants out of a yard.

"Turned out great and I miss them already," the person who received the mowing said in the comments. "And i got to love on them, they literally are just big grass puppies."

Goat lawnmowing is an innovative and adorable way to get your lawn together.

Having "grass puppies" in your yard is one of the best feelings in the world. They also don't pollute or exacerbate allergies very much, two things that, according to House Digest, lawnmowers are guilty of.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

If goats aren't available in your area, an electric lawnmower is the next best thing. They're quieter and easier to use, and they don't release polluting gases into the air.

You could also eliminate having to mow altogether by installing a native plant lawn. Rewilding and planting clover or buffalo grass are just a few ways to revitalize your yard while contributing positively to biodiversity. The pollinators who keep our food supply intact will thank you.

If changing up your whole lawn is too much, a partial switch to native plants can still make a difference. Every area you convert means less water usage, more savings, and more charming backyard visitors.

As for the goats, many people raved about them in the comments.

"The cutest lawnmowers ever," one person said.

Another TikTok user commented, "Nobody talking about the little naps at the bottom of the hill??"

"I saw that too!" a third person replied. "I was laughing when I saw the afternoon siestas some of them were having lol."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.