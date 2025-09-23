Experts issue warning after finding dangerous fungus spreading in US: 'We weren't expecting it to leap like that'

A destructive fungal disease that kills native trees within weeks has appeared outside the Southern United States for the first time, with cases confirmed in multiple Long Island towns, reported Newsday.

What's happening?

The disease, called laurel wilt, attacks trees and targets certain tree varieties, including sassafras and spicebush. Beetles that measure one-sixteenth of an inch transport fungus as they drill into wood, which creates visible sawdust trails that extend from trunks and branches.

The fungus moves through tree systems and causes foliage to wilt before it kills the entire plant. These insects can travel between 10 and 30 miles each year, expanding infected areas.

A Northport homeowner first discovered the problem after submitting diseased tree material to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County last month. Plant pathologist Margery Daughtrey was shocked by the discovery, as the disease had previously only reached Kentucky and Virginia.

"We weren't expecting it to leap like that," she said, per Newsday.

Daughtrey suspects someone unknowingly transported infected firewood from southern states to Long Island.

Why is laurel wilt concerning?

This fungus endangers the trees that shape our neighborhoods and shade our homes. Sassafras and spicebush grow throughout Long Island forests, where they offer food and shelter for local birds, mammals, and butterflies, like the spicebush swallowtail.

In southern states where the fungus has established itself, some areas have lost 90% of their redbay trees. Long Island's trees have no natural defenses against this foreign pathogen, making them vulnerable to infection and death.

The loss of these common forest trees could affect property values in wooded neighborhoods and change the character of local parks and hiking trails. Dead trees also create hazards near homes and along roads and require costly removal.

Long Island's ecosystem depends on these native plants. Without them, invasive plant species could take over, which would disrupt local habitats and the wildlife that depends on them for survival. Native species help preserve natural resources while protecting our food supply and limiting the spread of disease.

What can I do to help?

If you spot sawdust trails emerging from tree trunks or see wilting leaves on sassafras or spicebush trees, contact Cornell's Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic before taking any action.

Keep all wood within infected zones, even within your own property. The beetles hide in cut wood and can spread to new locations when transported. Keep any suspected infected wood on site until professionals provide disposal guidance.

Log discoveries with New York State's species tracking program to help scientists monitor the outbreak. Early detection gives communities the best chance to slow the spread and protect remaining healthy trees.

Burn or chip infected wood only on your property after getting expert confirmation and instructions. Don't put infected wood out for regular trash collection, as this could spread the beetles to new areas.

