Officials unveil innovative strategy in battle against harmful plants: 'We are ensuring complete utilization'

These efforts are still in the trial stage.

A tiger reserve in India is taking an invasive plant species and turning it into not only a source of cleaner energy, but a potential livelihood for nearby communities.

According to the New Indian Express, officials of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve have been dealing with an influx of lantana, an invasive shrub. This shrub grows quickly, suppressing tree growth and wiping out indigenous grasses, which reduces the ability of forests to support wildlife.

Since this invasive plant easily regenerates even after removal if left untreated, wildlife officials have taken to turning the culled lantana into fuel briquettes. These briquettes can be used in place of firewood, offering a renewable energy source to surrounding communities.

As the field director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Prabhakaran, explained, as per the New Indian Express, "Lantana that is merely cleared has a high chance of regeneration. By pulverising and briquetting it, we are ensuring complete utilisation of the invasive weed."

While these efforts are still in the trial stage as authorities assess economic viability, they have so far removed almost 35 acres of lantana from a 100-acre forest.

Reusing invasive species as energy sources or consuming them, as some do, are excellent ways to clear out invasive plants that are taking over an area, as this will help native species recover.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

If someone is trying to eradicate an invasive plant species in their garden, they may have a more difficult time, though. However, switching from a monoculture lawn to one rewilded with native plants is one of the best ways to help stop the spread of invasive plants.

Native plants offer many benefits beyond helping to fight back invasive species, too. These plants require little maintenance, so less time is spent on yard work, and they need less water than typical plants, so money is saved.

Additionally, native plants attract pollinators. Pollinators are responsible for increasing the pollination efficiency of many crops, which together contribute to approximately 90% of the human food supply.

Homeowners don't even need to transform their entire lawn if it isn't feasible; planting buffalo grass, clover, or a handful of native plants in a corner of the yard will still provide benefits.

The Bandipur Tiger Reserve's conversion of lantana into briquettes may prove to offer vital benefits, too. Not only do these briquettes supply cleaner energy, but if demand for them increases, the reserve will include tribal communities in the collection and processing of the plant, which will give them a new income stream.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.