Local hero steps up with incredible effort in wake of devastating hurricane: 'It's tough on everybody here'

"There are so many slopes that are still unstable."

A North Carolina contractor and his crews have identified 15 new landslides and mudslides after heavy rains in areas still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

He is still helping local property owners stabilize their homes and rebuild their lives, many months after that devastating storm.

What's happening?

As ABC 13 News reported, Jake Jarvis, the owner of Precision Grading, has been helping families with disaster relief in local Bat Cave, North Carolina communities. His company specializes in excavating, construction, grading, and earth and rock moving using heavy equipment.

Due to recent heavy rains, Jarvis has discovered additional mud and landslides since the storm. The 15 new slides he's seen are in areas that previously experienced sliding earth during Hurricane Helene.

"Everything is loose from Helene still, and it piled up, and it's like a big sponge sitting there," Jarvis said. "Every time we have two days of rain, that sponge gets heavier and heavier, and something's got to give. There are so many slopes that are still unstable."

Why are landslides and mudslides important?

Landslides and mudslides create significant risks for homeowners' properties, human lives, and the environment. They often occur suddenly without warning and can displace and even kill people in their path.

Unpredictable weather patterns and extreme storms with record-breaking flooding are increasing due to our steadily warming planet. Intense rainstorms that cause earth and rocks to sink and slide damage infrastructure while disrupting agricultural lands and local economies.

The U.S. Geological Survey determined that 44% of the U.S. is at risk of potentially catastrophic landslides, which can move up to 50 miles per hour.

What's being done to prepare for landslides and mudslides?

Jarvis has been named a local hero in Bat Cave, North Carolina, because of his work helping hurricane-affected residents since September 2024. He works at no charge for these homeowners and relies on donations to cover the crew labor costs for the sake of his community.

"It's tough," Jarvis commented on the recent heavy rains. "It's tough on us. It's tough on everybody here."

Wherever you live, it is critical to learn about climate issues like how landslides can impact you and the triggers that cause them, such as excessive mining and poor drainage.

The American Red Cross offers resources about the warning signs of landslide activity, how to reduce your risk, and how to develop an emergency plan to stay safe.

