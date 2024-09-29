New database reveals that over 40% of the U.S. is at risk of devastating landslides: 'The best protection is knowledge'

Deaths from landslides in the U.S. are uncommon, but globally, thousands die and thousands more are injured.

Alarming new landslide data has emerged — here's how to check if you're at risk.

What's happening?

A new report from the U.S. Geological Survey found that 44% of the United States is at risk of potentially catastrophic landslides. The data includes a landslide susceptibility map, which shows the likelihood of landslides throughout the country. Simply input your address in the database to see the probability of a landslide.

Why is this important?

Landslides can be slow or fast, moving mere inches per year or up to 50 mph. They may have warning signs, including changes in landscape, or none at all. Their speed and force are highly dangerous and even deadly.

Climate change may be increasing the frequency of landslides, which are more likely to happen after heavy or extended periods of rainfall. It's not the first time the rising global temperature has resulted in catastrophic conditions — our changing climate is making storms stronger, too.

Deaths from landslides in the U.S. are uncommon — with only 25 to 50 a year, according to the USGS — but globally, thousands die and thousands more are injured. In The New York Times' coverage of the USGS report, it wrote that "429 fatal landslides have caused more than 3,600 deaths in 2024," citing The Landslide Blog.

Many of these deaths are preventable with proper planning and mitigation efforts.

What's being done about landslides?

Understanding what causes landslides will help humans learn to mitigate them. Improper industrial development, such as poor drainage, construction, and excessive mining, can trigger landslides. Early warning systems for landslides can alert people to evacuate before the damage is done.

If you live in an area that is prone to or has a high likelihood of landslides, it's best to be prepared. The Red Cross suggests homeowners have an evacuation plan and emergency kit.

"The best protection is knowledge," Benjamin Mirus, a USGS research geologist, told the Times. "Knowing what a landslide is and how it might impact you is the best first step toward preparation."

