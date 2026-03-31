Family makes unexpected move with over 4,000 acres of land: 'The most valuable ... in United States history'

"Our family has always believed that it is important."

A major land donation in South Carolina is set to safeguard the Lowcountry's wildlife for generations.

WSAV reported on a 4,400-acre easement at Clarendon Farms by the Cox family that stands to add a remarkable 40 miles of river and marsh fronts, nine islands, nearly 1,300 acres of upland forest, and numerous hammock islands.

"The value of this place is now the most valuable easement ever donated in United States history," said Adam Putnam, CEO of Ducks Unlimited.

The nonprofit collaborated with the Cox family on the donation, which WSAV reported includes land worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The most recent donation adds to the 1,200 acres protected since 2009, bringing the total protected land to 5,600 acres. For the Cox family, it's a continuation of their commitment to the local environment and their partnership with Ducks Unlimited.

"Our family has always believed that it is important to protect wildlife and their habitats," said Jim Kennedy, chairman emeritus of Cox Enterprises. "They have the expertise to ensure Clarendon remains a protected part of the Lowcountry and benefits the environment for years to come."

Putnam emphasized that the donation will allow humans to continue to enjoy nature in the region permanently, from oystering and fishing to observing it in its pristine state.

"We know from artifacts that have been recovered from the property that man has been hunting and fishing and gathering and foraging on this property for at least 13,000 years," said Putnam, emphasizing the area's historical significance.

The donation aims to enhance water quality, support climate resilience, and bolster coastal flood defenses. It is expected to significantly benefit the surrounding wildlife and environment by providing a haven for migratory birds and other local species.

The Coxes' generous donation adds to a like-minded South Carolina family's recent donation of 47 acres in the Lowcountry. As deforestation and overdevelopment can lead to habitat loss, selfless moves like the Coxes' become all the more important to secure nature for the future.

Putnam stressed that every effort to preserve natural spaces contributes to maintaining the beauty and sustainability of the planet.

"So the lesson here is that it doesn't have to be 4,400 acres, and every little bit counts to set aside and have less density, less development, and more open space for people to enjoy," he told WSAV.

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