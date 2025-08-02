Developer makes surprising move after plans for golf course fall through: 'There's nothing better to do with that land'

A land developer recently donated a sizable parcel of land to a local conservation trust, according to CT Insider.

Mark Lovely of Southington, Connecticut, had grand plans to build a golf course with 60 acres of property he had acquired. Unfortunately, inflation since the pandemic has tripled construction costs.

"The land was always deemed recreational as far as a deal that we worked out with the town to be able to do that there," said Lovely, per CT Insider. "So I thought, what better than to donate it to the land trust and have it so the public can use it for recreation and different things like that."

The Southington Land Conservation Trust will be working with Lovely to complete needed construction on the plot over the next two years, including paths, a kiosk, and a parking lot. The SLCT has been fielding land donations since 1973, primarily from farm owners. Lovely's donation will double the wilderness area under its management.

"It's a big responsibility to manage it as a natural area for wildlife, and hopefully for the enjoyment of some people in town who just like to walk in nature," said SLCT president Val Guarino, per CT Insider. "We don't have that many places, we do have a couple of parks in town and such, but this will be an addition."

Habitat protection is one of the most local actions that can be taken to protect the environment and biodiversity. Similar donations in Ontario, Florida, and North Carolina have made a big impact.

Lovely's plot of land is valued at $800,000, so it's no small donation. Still, he has remained humble about the transfer.

"I actually think there's nothing better to do with that land," said Lovely, per CT Insider. "I'd like to see it go to the town and have it stay in perpetuity."

