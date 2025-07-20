Family makes stunning property donation that will impact generations: 'It is our pleasure'

A Canadian family is helping expand a lush forest that is home to many different species, helping the local area further its conservation efforts.

According to Quinte News, the Burgess family has had a 40-hectare property near the Ganaraska Forest in southern Ontario for generations. The family has donated its land to the Nature Conservancy of Canada to help expand and preserve the local flora and fauna.

"It is our pleasure to be able to donate this property to the Nature Conservancy of Canada for its protection and management," a representative for the Burgess family said, per Quinte News. "Forests breathe life into our world. We need to ensure their resilient future for the benefit of future generations."

The site has a variety of trees including sugar maple, white pine, and red oak. It has a deep interior forest that is more sheltered from the outside of the woods, making it hospitable to bird species that need continuous access to spacious areas for nesting and feeding. It will also help conservationists preserve nearby waterways that feed into Lake Ontario.

This is a massive win for conservationists because the property helps enhance the forest's ecological benefits. The 4,500-hectare forest is home to local wildlife, filters water, and helps clean our air. It also acts as a carbon sink, meaning it absorbs more carbon than it creates.

Conservation efforts are good for the planet and our livelihoods. Carbon sinks like the Ganaraska Forest help reduce the amount of heat-trapping CO2 released into the atmosphere, which helps mitigate the issue of extreme weather devastating communities across the globe. The forest also creates a healthy environment for local fauna, which promotes biodiversity that is crucial to our food supply.

"It makes a significant contribution to protection of the sensitive Oak Ridges Moraine habitats and also provides a protected buffer to the conservation lands of the Ganaraska Forest," Mark Stabb, program director of Central Ontario East, Nature Conservancy of Canada, said, per Quinte News. "We thank the Burgess family for entrusting us to care for these lands."

You don't have to be a landowner to help your local environment. Change starts by taking local action and educating yourself on climate issues. These small steps can help make a big difference in protecting the planet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.