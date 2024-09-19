Family works with land trust to protect their farmland from developers — and this more than just saves their 400 acres

"This easement not only permanently protects this land from being developed it also ensures that a buffered natural area always exists."

The Three Rivers Land Trust has been working with families in North Carolina to preserve farmland and has recently preserved a 405-acre farm.

As reported by the Stanly News and Press, the Patterson family has generously committed to working with the trust to conserve their farmland, which will protect it from development. The newly conserved farm is adjacent to 1.2 miles of stream along Hunting Creek, which runs into the South Yadkin River, a major source of drinking water for the local population. By protecting the land from future development, the stream and river are protected from the pollution that is associated with land development.

The Patterson family joins two other landowners and their families in the area that have committed to preserving their land, resulting in the conservation of more than 1500 acres of farmland in Iredell County, North Carolina, which is the 38th-most threatened county in the U.S. for farmland loss.

The Three Rivers Land Trust is committed to conserving natural landscapes, rural areas, family farms, rivers, and historic places in North Carolina for future generations to enjoy and has conserved more than 50,000 acres since it was started in 1995.









Natural and working lands provide a range of benefits to our communities, from fresh drinking water to clean air and healthy local food. These areas are also important for providing habitat to wildlife, including pollinators, and preserving biodiversity for future generations to enjoy.

Natural areas also act as buffers against extreme weather events such as flooding and storms. Additionally, farmland supports millions of jobs across the U.S. For example, in 2022, 10.4% of total employment in the U.S. was linked to the agriculture and food sector and direct farm employment accounted for 2.6 million jobs.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Partnering with the Three Rivers Trust ensures that farms remain farms and are not developed, even if they are sold.

"This easement not only permanently protects this land from being developed it also ensures that a buffered natural area always exists," executive director Travis Morehead told the Stanly News and Press.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.