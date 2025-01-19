Scientists sound alarm over rapidly growing threat impacting land around the world: 'Policymakers should strengthen their focus'

In a new report, scientists from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research found that land abuse is growing at an astonishing rate worldwide, threatening progress on climate action and conservation.

What's happening?

As The Guardian explained, the study determined that land degradation is increasing by around 1 million square kilometers (nearly 390,000 square miles) annually. The researchers noted that 15 million square kilometers (almost 5.8 million square miles) of land is deteriorating worldwide, measuring an area even larger than Antarctica.

The paper was released ahead of December's international summit of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in an effort to stimulate global action on sustainable land management.

In the report, the scientists explained that the crises plaguing humanity — such as climate breakdown, pollution, land degradation, and water scarcity — are interconnected and are a consequence of either crossing or approaching boundaries critical for a stable, healthy planet.

The team argues that not enough is being done to protect land from exploitation and ensure human and planetary well-being.

"Policymakers should strengthen their focus on land as a cornerstone of global sustainability," Claudia Hunecke, a scientist at PIK, told The Guardian. "Neglecting land degradation risks pushing humanity beyond its safe operating space, exacerbating resource pressures, poverty, migration and conflict."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Why is land degradation concerning?

According to the report, land ecosystems absorb much less carbon dioxide pollution than they used to because of unsustainable resource extraction. Over the last 10 years, the ability of trees and soil to soak up extra CO2 has fallen by about 20% because of climate shocks and deforestation.

Scientists explained that destructive agricultural practices — such as the excessive use of chemicals and water diversion — lead to soil erosion and ecosystem disruption. In some cases, these techniques can cause desertification, putting communities at risk of hunger, water scarcity, and conflict. Droughts and intense floods are becoming more frequent because of human-caused global heating, putting further pressure on low-income countries to adapt.

Women, children, and impoverished nations are more heavily impacted by land degradation. If more attention isn't given to proper land management, they may face worse health outcomes and educational opportunities.

The scientists noted several regions especially vulnerable to the impacts of land abuse: the Mediterranean, South Asia, northern China, and California and the High Plains in the United States. More than 2.7 billion people worldwide already live in arid regions where water scarcity is a major concern, and further land degradation could make it even harder for them to survive.

What's being done about it?

The authors said the report highlights the need for policymakers to look at the larger picture when deciding on laws that govern land use.

"Policymakers must address both the environmental and socioeconomic impacts of land use. The interconnectedness of land use with the Earth system and human livelihoods can act as an important lever to achieve sustainability goals," Hunecke told The Guardian.

However, many communities are taking matters into their own hands to restore once-thriving forests and heal their lands. For instance, in Uganda, refugees have begun planting trees in their new home so that families will have enough cooking fuel to survive. And in the Amazon rainforest, researchers have teamed up with Indigenous communities to plant 1 million trees per year.

If you want to get involved, consider planting trees in your community and supporting sustainable brands that care about keeping our forests healthy.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.