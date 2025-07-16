Staggering images emerge after shocking flash flooding inundates Pennsylvania: 'Particularly dangerous situation'

There were over 21 million people across parts of at least nine states under a flash flood watch.

Torrential rains prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood emergency for Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as area creeks and rivers rose quickly, putting the town's residents in danger.

What's happening?

Flash flooding struck Lancaster, Pennsylvania, this summer, trapping people in their vehicles, knocking out power to thousands, and forcing the closing of several roads in town. It was the ninth flood event of the year for Lancaster and the first flood of July. Portions of Pennsylvania received between five and six inches of rain in just 24 hours during the event that started on the last day of June and spilled over into the start of July.

WGAL8 showed footage of cars fully submerged in water that appeared to be at least four feet deep in the Mount Joy area.

Thunder from the thunderstorms that brought the torrential rain made it hard for 6-year-old Lilah Charnock to sleep. "It was like going to bed after watching something scary," Lilah told Lancaster Online, which said Lilah and others called it the "worst flooding they have ever seen in the area." Lilah's parents had to bail out the nearly three feet of water from their basement after their sump pump failed.

"This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!" warned the National Weather Service's flash flood emergency statement that was issued for Lancaster County prior to the event. "Life threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses."

Why is Lancaster's flash flood important?

There were over 21 million people across parts of at least nine states under a flash flood watch the day the rivers rose over their banks in Lancaster. In addition to Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia were among other northeastern states facing a flood threat that day.

Just two weeks later, flooding rains struck Lancaster again as several rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms pounded eastern Pennsylvania. Parts of the state received as much as three to six inches of rain in 24 hours during this second July flooding event that hit during the middle of the month. In Lancaster County, first responders rescued two people from their car that was stranded in high water.

An analysis by non-profit Climate Central found intense rainfall is increasing in our warming world. "Warmer air holds more moisture: 4% more water vapor for every 1°F of warming," the authors of Climate Central's study titled "Climate Change and Inland Flooding" explained. "This relationship supercharges the water cycle, bringing heavier rainfall extremes."

What's being done about extreme weather events?

Flooding isn't the only form of extreme weather that is being supercharged by heat-trapping gases in our atmosphere that are acting like steroids for weather. A recent study linked our warming world to 1,500 deaths from a historic heat wave that hit Europe in late June and early July. The same timeframe as Lancaster's first major summer flood this year.

Cooling our planet requires curbing carbon pollution from dirty energy sources. Japanese scientists recently made a significant breakthrough that could help unlock a powerful source of renewable energy. Meanwhile, a tech company's game-changing breakthrough that could take electric vehicles to the next level is drawing interest from several automakers.

Exploring critical climate issues and using your voice to advocate for the future of the planet by talking to friends and family can raise awareness and make a difference.

