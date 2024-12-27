Historic ski resort announces immediate closure after battling decade of insurmountable conditions: 'Mother nature has not been kind to us'

The slopes were only open for three ski seasons over the past seven years.

A famous ski resort in Canada was forced to shut down due to a lack of volunteers and rising temperatures. After nearly 60 years of operations, Alberta Ski Hill has closed, per reports by SnowBrains.

What's happening?

Since 1965, the Drayton Valley Brazeau Snow Club (DVBSC) located in Alberta, Canada, has been a non-profit community ski hill. However, now that legacy has come to an end as a result of a combination of factors. Insurance issues, warmer temperatures, and a lack of volunteers to help run the non-profit all influenced the ski slopes' closure.

With rising global temperatures, warmer weather has caused less snowfall, impacting the slopes at DVBSC. According to reports by SnowBrains, the slopes were only open for three ski seasons over the past seven years.

"It is with great sadness that I must announce that the Drayton Valley Brazeau Snow Club is ceasing operations, in its entirety, effective immediately," President of Drayton Valley Brazeau Snow Club Randy Beckett said in a statement on the snow club's Facebook Page. "Also mother nature has not been kind to us, in any way, over the last 10 years."

Over the last two decades, SnowBrains reports that many smaller ski resorts have had to shut down. Rising costs as well as rising temperatures have made it especially difficult for ski resorts to maintain operations.

Why is DVBSC's closure important?

DVBSC's closing is yet another example of how warmer temperatures are impacting the environment. In an area like Alberta, Canada, where wildlife rely on the cold climate, warmer temperatures pose a direct threat to the ecosystem.

While extreme weather events have always been a part of Earth's history, rising global temperatures are a result of dirty energy. As more companies continue to emit harmful pollutants into the atmosphere, the planet pays the price.

Unfortunately, DVBSC's closing is not the only ski resort impacted by warmer weather. Ski slopes across the globe have had to shut down as a result of rising temperatures and less snowfall.

What's being done about rising global temperatures?

Initiatives, such as "Save Our Snow," are encouraging public action to stop the impact of rising temperatures on snowpack. By spreading climate awareness, you can help make a difference that has a lasting impact on areas, such as DVBSC.

From a global standpoint, by transitioning toward clean energy sources, such as wind and solar power, companies around the world can help combat rising temperatures.

