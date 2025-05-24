Critically endangered fish once on brink of extinction makes astonishing comeback: 'Amazing news'

This revival is a hopeful indicator for the communities that live along these rivers.

In a heartening sign of ecological recovery, a recent report by 5 On Your Side showed the resurgence of a prehistoric fish, once on the edge of extinction, that is making a remarkable comeback in Missouri.

The lake sturgeon — a bottom-dwelling, armor-plated fish that has been around for over 150 million years — has begun reappearing in the Mississippi River near West Alton decades after habitat loss and overfishing nearly wiped it out.

The return of the lake sturgeon also invokes a sense of regional pride. Once abundant in Missouri's waters, these gentle giants can live for over a century and grow to more than 200 pounds. Their resurgence offers a living link to the past — and a hopeful glance toward the future.

Photo Credit: iStock

This revival is not just a win for biodiversity — it's a hopeful indicator for the communities that live along these rivers.

Healthy sturgeon populations signal cleaner water and a more balanced ecosystem, which benefits everyone from recreational anglers to farmers who depend on stable river systems.

"This amazing news is the result of a 40-year recovery program and cooperative efforts between MDC, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service," the Missouri Department of Conservation said in an emailed press release.

FROM OUR SPONSOR Get convenient, affordable therapy right from your phone — plus, a week of free counseling This Mental Health Awareness Month, break the barrier with BetterHelp, the world's largest therapy service, with accessible, affordable counseling from licensed, board-accredited therapists you can trust. And it’s 100% online. Get the help you deserve anytime, anywhere, through any device — computer, tablet, or smartphone. In fact, 69% of BetterHelp members reported improved anxiety symptoms after six weeks of therapy. Plus, for a limited time, get your first week of counseling for free. Learn more

"These include releasing lake sturgeon raised in USFWS hatcheries for the last three decades."

This story follows other inspiring comebacks, including the rebound of monarch butterflies in California and the return of sea otters to their former habitats. Each of these examples underscores the growing understanding that when communities invest in conservation, nature finds a way back.

For anyone who spots a sturgeon, Missouri officials said to reach out to your local conservation office to report the sighting. Doing so will not only ensure future sightings but also help officials better track and maintain these threatened populations.

With determination, restoration is more than possible — it's already happening.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.