Experts thrilled by comeback of 'historic' creature nearly driven to extinction: 'Fantastic'

After nearly being wiped out, experts in Missouri are in awe of the fin-tastic comeback of a fish species with roots tracing back hundreds of years.

According to KRCG, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported that Lake Sturgeon have been spawning throughout the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers.

The MDC explained that these fish have existed for over 150 million years. However, as KRCG reported, human-made pollution and changes to their habitat had almost driven the fish to extinction.

"We're working hard to restore some of that," said fishery biologist Travis Moore, according to KRCG. "To bring back some of the habitats they need."

With the help of volunteers, MDC had tracked the lake sturgeon to identify the locations where they spawned most frequently. The sturgeon, which KRCG explained could live over 100 years, were becoming more common in the Mississippi and Osage rivers.

Then, KRCG reported that the department decided to spawn the fish in a hatchery and release them into the wild when they were mature enough.

For Moore, who has worked at the MDC for nearly 35 years, the comeback for this "historic" species is inspiring. "It's the height of my career. We started … trying to recover the species when I was still in high school," he said, per KRCG.

Bringing a species back from the brink of extinction is no easy feat. Several attempts have been successful — from the Atlantic sturgeon in Sweden to bluefin tuna in Britain. So, to put it simply, the more lake sturgeon there are in Missouri waters, the better.

For example, increasing the population of the species can enhance recreational fishing. Improved recreation can help promote fish conservation and generate revenue through the purchase of fishing licenses, according to a report published by Gala.

The report also highlighted that the fish is a bottom feeder that eats invasive species, which can help restore ecosystem balance.

Several people were excited by this development and voiced their opinions in the article's comments.

"Fantastic," wrote one person. "They also taste great. Maybe someday they will be harvestable."

Another said, "I think it's wonderful when we can help something like these fish get back to where they need to be [for] our families to see them like we did."

