Scientists make stunning discovery while studying iconic US lake: 'It means good things are happening'

As drought and falling water levels continue reshaping the American West, scientists at Lake Powell have discovered an unlikely group of ecosystem engineers stepping in to help.

Once submerged beneath the massive reservoir, newly exposed canyons and riverbeds are being reclaimed by beavers, per Inside Climate News.

Researchers exploring Glen Canyon this fall found thriving beaver dams, ponds, and lodges in areas that hadn't seen daylight in decades — a surprising sign of life returning to one of the most stressed watersheds in the country.

Zanna Stutz of the Glen Canyon Institute called the beavers a key indicator of recovery. "If the beavers are here, it means good things are happening," she told Inside Climate News.

These animals, known as keystone species, don't just build homes for themselves. Their dams create ponds that also support native fish, frogs, and insects, helping water seep into the soil and sustaining plants through long, hot summers.

Nadira Mitchell, a scientist with the Tucson-based Watershed Management Group, took in one of the towering dams in awe.

"I don't really know how long it would take them to build this huge structure," she said. "But you can definitely tell they put in a lot of effort."

As Lake Powell's water levels have fallen to record lows — now below 30%, according to the article — the decline has exposed hundreds of miles of canyon terrain. A critical water supply for around 40 million people, the return of vegetation and wildlife to the area also demonstrates how resilient ecosystems can be when given the space to recover.

The beavers' work is also helping to stabilize landscapes and improve water quality for the broader Colorado River basin. Their ponds slow runoff and filter water naturally, benefits that flow far beyond the canyon walls.

Conservationists hope these signs of renewal can influence how policymakers manage the West's dwindling water supply.

"Glen Canyon is not just a storage tank," said Eric Balken, executive director of the Glen Canyon Institute. "It's a living, breathing place."

Rebuilding the foundation of these ecosystems one dam at a time, the beavers of Lake Powell are proof that healing the planet often begins with giving nature the space to do what it does best.

Be part of the solution by taking local action to support ecosystem restoration in your community.

