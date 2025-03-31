Filmmaker reveals disturbing truth behind one Great Lake's growing crisis: 'Cleaning it up is not going to stop it'

"It's all about letting people know … what we can do to be better stewards."

Lake Erie, one of North America's five Great Lakes, is known for its beauty and biodiversity. But beneath the surface, it's facing a growing threat: microplastic pollution. A recent documentary, "Ripples of Plastic," is turning the spotlight on this urgent issue and what we can do to fix it.

As reported by Cleveland Scene, the film premiered in January at the Capitol Theatre in Cleveland. Created by local filmmaker Chris Langer from Wonderhouse Films, the documentary's goal is to showcase the ripple effect of plastic pollution not just on Lake Erie's ecosystem, but on the local people who rely on it for drinking water, fishing, recreation, and their livelihoods. One shocking fact: 22 million pounds of plastic pollute the Great Lakes yearly.

Through interviews with scientists and environmental advocates, "Ripples of Plastic" explores how plastic waste enters the lake — from sewage runoff and litter — and how everyday items like grocery bags and plastic bottles erode into microplastics, making their way into fish, food chains, and drinking water.

The documentary was shown in coordination with local conservation groups, such as Lights Out Cleveland and the Western Reserve Land Conservancy, which works to conserve and restore the land and environment throughout Ohio.

"Ripples of Plastic" doesn't just spotlight a problem. It shows how local people and groups are taking action. However, the ultimate solution goes beyond just cleanup. "Cleaning it up is not going to stop it," says Eddie Olschansky, founder of Trash Fish, in the trailer. A voiceover adds, "To solve this problem, you start at the very beginning of its life — that's where you focus the attention."

Solving the plastic problem in Lake Erie has widespread benefits for everyone.

Studies show that the level of microplastics in human bodies is rising fast, contaminating our brains, and has been linked to a range of health problems, such as strokes, heart attacks, and cancers — and it can even lower men's sperm counts. By preventing plastic pollution through initiatives like eco-friendly packaging, choosing plastic alternatives, and recycling, we protect the ecosystem and biodiversity, thereby safeguarding our drinking water, food chain, and health.

Individuals can help in their everyday lives by supporting eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands and donating money to climate causes to fight pollution on a broad scale.

"It's all about letting people know about the things that are affecting our environment and in our communities," said WLRC's Renee Boronka, according to the Scene, "and what we can do to be better stewards and protect our natural resources."

