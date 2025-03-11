  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials release update on vital water source after tumultuous season — here's what's happening next

"In anticipation of potential below normal runoff."

by Kaiyo Funaki
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

The latest report from the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency has revealed promising results for the region's primary water source. 

According to SaskToday, the agency's preliminary runoff outlook for 2025 found that Lake Diefenbaker is 0.7 meters higher than average for this time of year. The body of water, which provides 60% of the province's water demand, has also had near-normal levels of inflow during the winter as well. 

Despite the early positive returns for Lake Diefenbaker, the WSA is taking a conservative approach to stabilize its water supplies. Officials are drawing it down to an elevation of 551.5 meters ahead of the prairie spring runoff, which falls within the typical winter drawdown range. 

"In anticipation of potential below normal runoff from the alpine region, WSA has implemented an overwinter operating plan at Lake Diefenbaker that still focuses on retaining water supplies to ensure safe, reliable drinking water for communities and other users," Minister Responsible for the WSA Daryl Harrison said in a statement.

According to the WSA report, spring runoff depends on soil moisture during the fall, snowpack water content, and the speed at which the snowpack melts. 

Precipitation throughout the province in the fall was below average, leading to dry conditions when temperatures began to drop. That trend carried into the winter for south-central and northern Saskatchewan, while southwest and west-central Saskatchewan had higher than average precipitation levels.

As a result, most major water supply reservoirs in the southern portion of the province, including Lake Diefenbaker, are at or above normal levels and are expected to be close to normal levels after the spring runoff. 

A more comprehensive outlook for potential spring runoff conditions will be available once the WSA analyzes snowpack survey data collected from over 100 locations throughout Saskatchewan in February. Those results on moisture conditions will refine runoff forecasts and dictate what actions authorities will take to manage local water sources. 

Lake Diefenbaker's above-average elevation is an encouraging sign amid a tumultuous period in which extreme weather events have replenished or depleted lakes across North America.

Luckily for Saskatchewanians, the lake's status is an economic and ecological boon. Not only does it serve as a popular recreational area, but it is also a habitat for native wildlife, including the endangered piping plover.

