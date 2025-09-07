Worsening crisis forces millions of people to pack up and leave their homes: 'It hurts'

In Malawi, millions of residents are being displaced as worsening droughts linked to rising global temperatures force families to abandon their homes and farmland, according to The Guardian.

People are constantly on the move in search of water, reshaping entire communities as access to this vital resource disappears.

What's happening?

In this agriculture-based southeastern African nation, 80% of locals use rain-fed irrigation, according to the nonprofit Tiyeni. With temperatures increasing globally, and this bringing drought and amplified El Niño effects in the region, farming has become increasingly unsustainable.

Farmers like Julius Chibonda say "it hurts" to see drought-stricken land lose the capacity to grow crops. "It's a distressing sight because water is life … Without water, nothing can exist," he told The Guardian through an interpreter.

In January 2025, his fortune took a turn when — like many Malawians — he moved north, his second transfer in about 16 months, according to the news outlet.

This time, his new home has access to irrigation pumped from Lake Malawi. The regular water supply allowed him to successfully grow sugarcane, bananas, and cabbage.

Why is drought displacement concerning?

Drought-induced migration is not confined to Africa. Due to extreme weather that is amplified by the planet's overheating, people worldwide relocate in search of more stable incomes and food sources.

Countries across Asia, the Pacific Islands, Latin America, and the Caribbean are also facing internal migration. Similar to Malawi, most resettlement occurred among agricultural households, according to papers in the npj Climate Action and Global Environmental Change Journal.

A recent report by the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis said this movement pressures host communities — typically urban areas — to provide infrastructure, health services, and social support for people displaced by drought and water scarcity.

What's being done about drought in Malawi?

ReliefWeb noted in a release that the Malawi government has been working with the World Bank to fund smart agriculture, research, and policy-making to enhance climate resilience.

Meanwhile, nonprofit organizations like DanChurchAid helped build cost-effective irrigation, including irrigation systems that ease Malawi struggles, France 24 reported.

Broader resilience work is also underway. ​In 2023, the International Organization for Migration in Malawi said the country and other African states signed an agreement urging other nations to work together on climate-related migration and related issues.

Individuals can support charities aiding drought-hit communities, advocate for stronger local water conservation policies, and reduce water use at home through efficient appliances and water-saving practices.

Individuals can support charities aiding drought-hit communities, advocate for stronger local water conservation policies, and reduce water use at home through efficient appliances and water-saving practices.