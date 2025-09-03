Locals celebrate as iconic lake rebounds from prolonged dry spell: 'I have to take advantage of it'

"Many factors affect the dynamics of filling the lake."

Slovenia's largest disappearing lake has reemerged recently, and residents are flocking back to its beauty — and the life beneath its waters. TVP World reported that Lake Cerknica has returned after a prolonged absence.

Lake Cerknica is an intermittent karst lake — meaning it appears and disappears depending on weather conditions. It vanishes into a cracked plain during dry periods and surges back into a beautiful lake after days of rain.

Urška Ogrinc, head of tourism at the Notranjska Regional Park, explained that it takes three to four days of heavy rainfall to fill the lake completely and three weeks to completely empty it.

According to Ogrinc, the filling cycle is affected by several factors.

"It depends greatly on the amount of precipitation and also on the temperature conditions. Many factors affect the dynamics of filling the lake," she told TVP World.

The lake supports popular fishing for pike, tench, carp, and more, providing locals with the opportunity to fish and connect with nature. This shows how the lake's return can help revive a healthy ecosystem that benefits everyone.

The United Nations notes that rising temperatures are reshaping ecosystems worldwide. In Lake Cerknica's case, prolonged heat and erratic rainfall influence how the lake fills and empties.

Other communities across the globe have seen lakes rebound after dry spells. California saw Lake Elsinore reach record-high levels, and Lake Oroville returned to its full capacity following a long drought.

Residents in Oklahoma and Iowa were able to enjoy Lake Guthrie and West Lake, respectively, after record-setting rains filled them anew. As with Lake Cerknica, these stories show how intertwined ecosystems, weather patterns, and human life truly are.

Residents must make the most of the lakes while they still can.

"The lake wasn't here before; now that it is, I have to take advantage of it and catch fish," Jakob, a young Cerknica resident, told TVP World.

For Slovenians, Lake Cerknica's resurgence is cause for joy — but also a reminder of the need for long-term protection. Communities can prepare for unpredictable water cycles through local action or by advocating for better practices that protect ecosystems while supporting daily life.

