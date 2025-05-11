  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials stunned as beloved lake hits rare milestone after years of decline — here's why this matters

by Laurelle Stelle
Photo Credit: iStock

After several dry years, Lake Bridgeport in Wise and Jack counties of Texas is at its highest level since 2022, The Messenger reported.

Lake Bridgeport's conservation level — the maximum amount of water it's authorized to hold in normal circumstances — is 836 feet. As of April 23, the lake's level had risen to 832.48 feet, just 3.52 feet shy of that maximum, according to Tarrant Regional Water District reports cited by the Messenger.

That's only 0.08 feet below the lake's level from May 2, 2022, the last year that the water level was so high. It peaked at 833.41 during that summer, but in the following years, its level was much lower.

Texas, like several of America's drier states, has faced drought in recent years. That's to be expected; as the world gets hotter, dry regions of the world get drier on average and the climate overall gets less stable, so severe weather events like droughts and prolonged megadroughts become more likely.

All of this takes a toll on humanity. It can create dangerous conditions that lead to illness, injury, and death. These events can also damage property, killing crops and contributing to wildfires that destroy homes and businesses.

Heat and drought also harm the environment, as countless plant and animal species that rely on stable climate conditions find themselves facing a changing world. Some move to new areas or adapt to the change, but others die out.

The end of Texas' recent drought is great news for the people and the wildlife in the state. However, the overarching problem remains, as droughts are increasingly likely in the future. You can do your part to help reverse the planet's overheating by voting for pro-climate candidates and examining your own impact on the environment to see what change you can make.

