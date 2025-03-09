Officials confirm bizarre phenomenon is happening again at major lake: 'It's mesmerizing to watch'

"My wife and I drove from an hour and a half away."

The largest reservoir in Napa County, California, has been host to an eye-catching spectacle that signals good news for the water supply, according to The Sacramento Bee.

The "Glory Hole" of Lake Berryessa is a 72-foot-wide drainage pipe that feeds into nearby Putah Creek. When water levels reach 440 feet, it spills over into the 200-foot-deep hole to an altogether eerie effect.

"It's mesmerizing to watch," said Solano County Water Agency general manager Chris Lee. "It's not something you can see in very many places in the world."

The hole had spillover last spring, which was the first time in four years due to ongoing drought conditions. The water levels have only been high enough to trigger this phenomenon three times in the last 20 years. California still faces steep water challenges, but this is a sign that — at least in the short term — rainfall totals are satisfactory. The state imposed permanent water conservation measures last year, which should help maintain this level of abundance in reservoirs. Another major reservoir has been enjoying healthy water levels as well.

There is a lot individuals can do to reduce water demand. Gardens full of native plants, for example, require much less watering than lawns. Rainwater collection can help handle whatever is needed around the garden. This will not only ensure there's enough water for other homeowners and lower your utility bills, but it will also keep farmers' crops healthy. This is particularly critical in California due to the economic importance of its agriculture. Check out our guide for more ideas about water conservation.

Sure enough, the funnel at Lake Berryessa was an attraction for many visitors.

"I heard that the water was higher and spilling over, so my wife and I drove from an hour and a half away," said one tourist. "It was worth it for us. There were many other visitors from all over as well."

