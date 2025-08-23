Residents stunned as malfunction causes popular lake to suddenly drain out: 'Only a stream remains'

Most of the fish that lived there died.

A stuck valve has resulted in a popular man-made lake drying up in Minnesota, killing nearly all the fish that called it home.

What's happening?

As reported by the New York Times in mid-August, staff opened a valve earlier this summer at Lake Alice, a 26-acre man-made lake northeast of Minneapolis and Saint Paul. The valve was opened as a matter of procedure to address rising lake levels in the wake of heavy rains.

But later, when staff returned to close the valve and end the controlled drain, they discovered the valve was stuck open and unable to shut. The lake became almost completely empty, with most of the fish that lived there having died.

"Visitors should be aware that only a stream remains on Lake Alice at this time, impacting water recreation," the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said on its website. The state's Parks and Trails Department also posted photos of the near-empty lake on Facebook.

The lake is part of William O'Brien State Park and is a popular fishing spot, typically full of fish like bluegill, crappie, largemouth bass, northern pike, walleye, yellow perch, and bullhead, per the New York Times.

Why is this concerning?

Properly planned and maintained man-made lakes can be a valuable ecological resource. They provide homes for native plants and marine life, strengthening local ecosystems. And any body of water that dries up entirely can have environmental impacts, including harm to these plants and animals.

Lakes have been drying up more frequently due to human-caused pollution, which is leading temperatures to rise and drought conditions to worsen worldwide. Lake Mead, the United States' largest reservoir and a major water source for the western U.S., is on track to reach a record low by 2027. And officials say Utah's Great Salt Lake is quickly approaching a "scary low level."

What's being done about this?

The Parks and Trails Department offered no specific timetable for Lake Alice's water to be fully restored. Fortunately, the park remains open for aquatic recreation, including kayaking and fishing, on the St. Croix River.

Across the country and globally, residents can stay informed about water conservation updates tailored to their local conditions. While droughts are an especially critical time to closely follow water usage guidelines, individuals can put best practices into action year-round, taking shorter showers and avoiding letting faucets run needlessly.

Another step individuals can take is to urge officials to invest in updated and resilient infrastructure that protects aquatic ecosystems and water sources.

