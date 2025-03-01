Officials release update on dire situation at world's largest man-made lake: 'This trend is projected to continue'

Officials provided a desperately needed positive update on the world's largest human-made lake, Lake Kariba, and the nearby Zambezi River.

Bulawayo24 News reported the lake and the river are returning to healthier water levels following the carnage of a devastating drought fueled by El Niño.

Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) chief executive engineer Munyaradzi Munodawafa said the levels "have been gradually rising," which was "primarily attributed to intensified rainfall activity on and around the lake."

Between January 13 and February 2, flows at Chavuma Gauging Station doubled. The improvements might accelerate if more runoff occurs when the ground becomes oversaturated.

This is welcome news, as the low water levels at Lake Kariba in 2024 came with a slew of destructive consequences for local residents.

The AP reported much of Zambia faced an electricity crisis for months as the hydroelectric power generated by the Kariba Dam was unable to function. Only one of six turbines was able to operate, leaving power generation at a mere 10% of normal levels. Considering 80% of Zambia's power comes from the dam, that had a hugely detrimental impact on the economy.

Making matters worse, the drought hit agriculture in Southern Africa, increasing hunger and starvation concerns. The African Wildlife Foundation said the havoc wreaked by El Niño on the continent should "remind us of the interconnectedness of our global climate system and the urgent need for coordinated action."

These developments drive home the reality that while Africa contributes little to the climate crisis, it disproportionately bears the consequences. This is also apparent in the rise of mosquito-borne illnesses on the continent spurred by a shifting climate.

Meanwhile, there is a concerning lack of investment. The UN revealed that the continent receives just 1% of global climate funding while losing up to 5% of production amid rising temperatures.

For residents relying on Lake Kariba, water levels remain lower than at the same point in 2024. Still, Munodawafa sounded an encouraging note for the future, indicating that things are moving in the right direction for more water availability and recovery for the region.

"This trend is projected to continue as we approach the end of the first quarter of 2025," he said.

