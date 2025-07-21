  • Outdoors Outdoors

Authorities arrest 70-year-old man for allegedly vandalizing government project: 'It is sabotage'

by Jamie Speka
A 70-year-old man was apprehended in Lagos, Nigeria, for allegedly vandalizing a canal project supporting the environment.

In a statement on X, reported by the Daily Post, Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources Tokunbo Wahab wrote that the man "was apprehended while allegedly dismantling sections of a perimeter fence" that was being built along the canal. 

Given the canal's environmental, health, and safety significance, the incident posed a threat to the people of Lagos. The construction of the fence along the canal aims to prevent environmental hazards, stop encroachment, and reduce flooding risks; thus, to vandalize it is to disrespect these initiatives. 

Wahab said he backs the government's efforts to protect public infrastructure, with the man receiving the full force of the law.

The growing prevalence of green infrastructure working to sustain ecosystems is vital in the advancement toward sustainability. Such infrastructure, including a fence to prevent environmental hazards and reduce flooding, is an indicator of governments looking to support the safety and biodiversity of their nations. The Lagos Canal is essential to the city's drainage system, making sure stormwater does not become polluted through frequent drainage and flood control. When vandalism occurs, it often leaves green infrastructure vulnerable to failures and malfunctions. 

The Guardian, an independent newspaper in Nigeria, stated that canals help "drain the heavy rainfall and accompanying runoff. However, with the exploding size of the city, the pressure on these facilities has become more intense," highlighting that they already face vulnerability. 

Canals offer several environmental benefits, according to the Canal and River Trust. They support biodiversity, mitigate urban heat, and protect groundwater. They can even have an impact on air pollution. These factors can determine the health and prosperity of certain regions; if canals are affected, the benefits can degrade.

"This infrastructure protects lives and property," Wahab stated on X. "Sabotaging it is sabotage against Lagosians."

