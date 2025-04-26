  • Business Business

Officials launch bold energy project with huge potential to solve two crises at once: 'This is a no-brainer'

The project can help California reach its climate and biodiversity goals.

by Michael Muir
The project can help California reach its climate and biodiversity goals.

Photo Credit: iStock

After successful trials, an ambitious scheme to generate clean energy and save water in California is set to move to the next level in 2025. 

Project Nexus, a $20-million project to examine the viability of placing solar panels over canals, could have huge implications for California's climate goals.

In 2021, researchers from the University of California's Merced and Santa Cruz campuses calculated that covering California's canals with solar panels could generate huge amounts of energy while conserving water. 

The latter benefit is particularly exciting for a state that historically struggles with droughts. According to the findings, covering all 4000 miles of canals would generate 13 gigawatts of energy while saving 63 billion gallons of water. That's enough energy for two million homes and water for two million people. 

California Governor Gavin Newsom said of the scheme, "This is a no-brainer. This is common sense."

Interestingly, solar panels perform better over water than they do on land. The water's cooling effect lowers the panels' operating temperature, boosting efficiency. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Water-based solar panels also save water by acting as a barrier against evaporation and reducing algae growth, and they avoid one of the major downsides of solar farms on land: the displacement of local wildlife

As Brandi McKuin, one of the study's authors, pointed out in an explainer video, "If you're going to install solar panels in your home, you wouldn't put them in your backyard." 

The project can help California reach its climate and biodiversity goals. Adding to existing infrastructure is an excellent example of win-win innovation. 

Another area ripe for further exploration is installing solar panels in car parks. Michigan State University invested $10 million to do just that in 2017, and it's paying off.

Should the government be paying people to hunt invasive species?

Definitely 👍

Depends on the animal 🤔

No way 👎

Just let people do it for free 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

As Project Nexus shows, energy innovation can go hand-in-hand with land conservation. 

California's Natural Resources Agency director Wade Crowfoot told PV Magazine the state is "leading the way in exploring innovative solutions to tackle climate change and strengthen our water and energy resilience. … Science-driven collaborations like this one are critical to guide our path forward."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x