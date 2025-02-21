Oceanographers disturbed after spotting mysterious yellow cloud looming over boat: 'It was not snowflakes'

This sounds like a scene from an apocalypse movie.

Oceanographers are collecting seawater samples from the Pacific Ocean to monitor the impact of the L.A. wildfires on the California coast's marine life.

What's happening?

Rasmus Swalethorp is one of several oceanographers on a month-long sampling mission. As reported by The Washington Post, the team saw a looming yellow cloud from their boat. It was smoke from the L.A. wildfires that traveled miles offshore.

Swalethorp described the sight, "It was like being out in a calm snowy day in the winter except it was not snowflakes, it was ash particles raining down on us."

The wildfires ravaged Los Angeles, destroying 40,000 acres, including many homes. At least 27 people died.

Experts explained that even after extinguishing the wildfires, there is still a toxic aftermath to worry about. Consumer products, houses, and cars burned, leaving hazardous chemical residue in the soil and air.

Why are the effects of the LA fires on marine life important?

Unfortunately, these conditions spread to the ocean. Toxins enter the water, threatening countless marine species inhabiting California's coast.

A biogeochemical oceanographer, Joan Llort, explains that research on wildfires' effects on ocean life is new. As the Earth warms and climate conditions destabilize, extreme wildfires, or "megafires," become more common, National Geographic explained. These fires are more frequent, difficult to manage, and hotter.

Megafires are so powerful that their impact stretches to the ocean. It's suspected that toxins like copper, zinc, lead, and chlorine will enter the water. Researchers have already found such chemicals in nearby coral reefs. The reef's chemical levels have declined, but the long-term effects are unclear.

It's possible that the toxins and other consequences of the fires could disrupt marine food chains. This could lead to threatened, endangered, or even extinct species.

What's being done about the coastal conditions?

Swalethorp's team immediately collected samples after seeing the yellow smoke. They will closely monitor the effects of raining ash and chemicals on marine ecosystems.

This work is essential, as more megafires are likely. Knowing how they impact wildlife can help scientists and conservationists reverse the effects and protect the environment.

To prevent more fires, people must adhere to protocols set by the U.S. Department of the Interior. This includes fully extinguishing fires, not lighting fires in wooded areas, not driving on dry grass, and more.

Efforts to reduce pollution will also help. Earth's rising temperature spurs the fires, so cooling the planet will reduce their likelihood. Supporting eco-conscious companies, important environmental policies, and green-thinking politicians can help lower emissions and keep ocean life safe.

