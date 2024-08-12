Bystander captures concerning scene as tourists get too close to wild sea lions: 'They will bite'

"There's a wonderful pathway where you can view them without being in their personal space bubble."

Selfies: everyone does them. And why shouldn't we? They are an easy and wholesome way to remember fun trips.

But when people take selfies dangerously close to wildlife, those selfies could become memorable for an entirely different reason, should the animals feel scared or threatened. It's a terrifying thought but a reality that is tempted far too frequently by tourists.

A prime example of this trend was recently captured at La Jolla Cove in California, a popular sunbathing spot for sea lions. The now-viral video posted to an Instagram account called Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) shows more than a dozen tourists crowding a group of sunbathing sea lions, many with their backs turned to the wildlife as they take pictures and selfies.

While it may be an exciting photo op, tourists like these are blatantly ignoring rules set in place by park and wildlife officials like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, who urge people to stay at least 150 feet (the length of half a football field) away from sea life. Viewing distance guidelines are not only put in place as a safety precaution for humans but also as a way to avoid disturbing wildlife.

A lack of respect for park rules adds unnecessary stress to wildlife, and in the worse case scenario, can lead to their euthanization in certain cases, as CNN reports. It also forces park officials to spend their time enforcing these rules, whose time could otherwise be spent protecting and conserving the natural spaces and their ecosystems for future generations to enjoy.

To ensure natural spaces like La Jolla Cove remain open for all to enjoy and continue to protect and preserve the natural world, the rules — and wildlife — should be appreciated and respected at all times.

Users in the comments section of the video echoed these sentiments.

"I was just there 2 weeks ago and there's a wonderful pathway where you can view them without being in their personal space bubble," wrote one person.

Another frustrated user commented, "Ugh, just let them nap in peace!"

"They will bite!!" another user emphasized.

