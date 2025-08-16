Onlooker captures video of tourists' reckless behavior near wild animals: 'Their bites can give you a really nasty infection'

At La Jolla Cove in Southern California, a group of swimmers is caught on camera approaching a rocky outcrop. On it are six seals trying to relax and enjoy the sun in peace. Little do they know, as their backs are turned, that humans are approaching. The swimmers don't stop. One climbs up onto the rocks as others float inches away, watching. The seals notice the humans and begin to scatter. Day ruined.

Text across the video asks, "Can we normalize leaving seals alone cus wtf is this."

The clip, posted by TikTok user Kiana Kain (@kiana.kain), captures a moment that's becoming all too common. People get too close. Seals try to flee. And the animals lose the rest they came ashore to find.

This might look like a harmless vacation moment, but it's not. Approaching marine mammals violates federal protections. The Marine Mammal Protection Act bans harassment, including anything that disturbs their natural behavior. That includes chasing, touching, blocking movement, or even crowding too closely for a photo. Wildlife officials recommend staying at least 50 yards away. These swimmers were a few feet away at most.

The risks aren't limited to animals. In recent years, domoic acid from toxic algal blooms has made sea lions unpredictable and sometimes aggressive. Some have bitten swimmers in the water. Others have washed up on beaches acting confused, twitching, or charging. In those situations, crowding doesn't just put the public at risk; it also can make rescue efforts harder or lead to the animal being euthanized.

And it doesn't take much to push wildlife into stress, which can be deadly. Seals and sea lions come ashore to rest, recover, and conserve energy. When they're forced to flee, they may burn through that energy or abandon the area altogether.

Keeping a respectful distance protects everyone. It keeps wildlife wild and gives sick animals a better chance at survival.

Commenters justifiably expressed their frustration.

One user warned, "Their bites can give you a really nasty infection known as seal finger."

Another wrote, "I genuinely cannot go to that part of La Jolla because people keep messing with the seals."

And a third added, "It's illegal to touch them."

