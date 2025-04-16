  • Outdoors Outdoors

Surfer fights for survival after vicious sea lion attack off coastline: 'Its eyes locked onto me with an unsettling ferocity'

"I don't know how to describe the fear that gripped me in that moment."

by Laurelle Stelle
"I don't know how to describe the fear that gripped me in that moment."

Photo Credit: iStock

A surfer in Southern California had a terrifying encounter with a sea lion off Oxnard, USA Today reported. Although the attack seemed to come out of nowhere and ended with the surfer seeking treatment at a hospital, it wasn't the animal's fault, as experts later revealed.

What happened?

RJ LaMendola was peacefully surfing and wasn't aware of any animals nearby when a sea lion approached him about 150 yards offshore.

"Out of nowhere a sea lion erupted from the water, hurtling toward me at full speed," he wrote on Facebook. "Its mouth gaped wide, teeth flashing, and its eyes locked onto me with an unsettling ferocity."

LaMendola tried swimming away, dodging, fighting off the sea lion's attacks, and keeping the board between him and the animal, but it still managed to bite him severely on the left buttock.

"I don't know how to describe the fear that gripped me in that moment," he said. "So far from shore, so helpless, staring into the face of this creature that looked like nothing I'd ever seen — its expression was feral, almost demonic, devoid of the curiosity or playfulness I'd always associated with sea lions."

When he got out of the sea lion's grip, it pursued him all the way back to shore. Luckily, LaMendola made it out of the water and drove himself to the hospital for treatment.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Later, LaMendola spoke to experts at the Channel Islands Marine Wildlife Institute about the incident. They revealed that an algal bloom off Malibu has affected sea life, including more than 50 sea lions. The domoic acid they ingested from a single-celled organism called Pseudo-nitzschia can damage the heart but, perhaps more importantly, also causes brain damage.

"It's a neurological condition caused by toxic algae blooms, and it's driving these creatures into aggressive, uncharacteristic behavior," LaMendola wrote. "The sea lion that attacked me wasn't just acting out — it was sick, its mind warped by this poison coursing through its system."

Why is this wildlife encounter concerning?

Algal blooms aren't random. They occur more and more often due to nutrient pollution in our waters. The nutrients can come from wastewater or agricultural runoff — two forms of pollution that cause microbes in the water to multiply out of control. Depending on the microbes, they can block out light and kill off aquatic plants, choke fish, and poison wildlife, pets, and humans.

What's being done about algal blooms?

You can do your part to prevent algal blooms by limiting your use of fertilizer in your yard. No fertilizer on your lawn means no nutrient-heavy runoff to pollute your local waterways. To make this easier, you can switch to a natural lawn that doesn't need as much maintenance as turf grass.

Do you worry about air pollution in and around your home?

Yes — always 💯

Yes — often 😷

Yes — sometimes 😟

No — never 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x