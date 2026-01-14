Officials issue warning as harmful growth spreads across US region: 'Poster child'

"It's rewarding to see the wins. However small they may be."

Officials are raising concerns after noticing Indiana's troubling increase in kudzu, an invasive plant species spreading across the state and moving farther north than expected.

Often called "the vine that ate the South," kudzu grows at an alarming rate, crawling over trees, ditches, fields, and even abandoned homes.

According to IndyStar, officials in Indiana have now documented kudzu in more than 44 counties, a sharp jump that has environmental experts paying close attention.

Indiana's four-season climate has traditionally kept kudzu in check. Cold winters typically kill off young growth before it can take hold. But that natural safeguard hasn't been as reliable lately.

Milder winters are allowing the plant to survive longer and spread faster, giving it a foothold in areas where it once struggled.

"We have been noticing recently throughout the states that our winters haven't been, on average, as cold," Will Drews, a nursery inspector and compliance officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, told the publication.

That shift matters because kudzu doesn't just grow; it smothers. The vine blankets native plants, blocks sunlight, and weakens ecosystems that local wildlife depends on.

For homeowners, it can mean higher yard maintenance costs, damaged trees, and a constant battle to keep the plant from reclaiming fences, sheds, and structures.

Drews didn't mince words about what's happening.

"Kudzu is a great poster child of showing what an invasive plant species has the capability of doing," he said.

Still, officials say awareness and early action can make a real difference — especially when homeowners choose native and low-maintenance landscaping that gives invasive plants fewer opportunities to take hold.

Even small changes — such as replacing part of a lawn with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping — can lower water bills, cut back on mowing and upkeep, and help restore balance by giving invasive plants fewer places to spread.

While the work can feel slow, Drews says progress is still worth celebrating.

"It's rewarding to see the wins," he told IndyStar. "However small they may be."

