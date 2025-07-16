Officials shocked over extremely rare occurrence at critical reservoir: 'Has already crossed the 100-feet mark'

The onset of early seasonal rainfall has given a key Indian reservoir a much-needed boost to its water level.

The water level at the Krishnarajasagar reservoir, popularly known as KRS, surpassed 100 feet in May. According to the Bangalore Mirror, this is an extremely rare occurrence. Since records began in 1946, that level has only been reached in May three times.

"The reservoir has already crossed the 100-feet mark by May end. With the monsoon underway, we expect the reservoir to fill up quickly," an engineer told the outlet.

KRS supplies Bengaluru and the surrounding farmlands. Bengaluru, known as Bangalore until an official name change in 2014, is India's third-largest city and a major tech hub. The "Silicon Valley" of India has experienced rapid growth in recent years, but this expansion has also brought its share of problems, as its surface water has been depleted.

The area suffered a severe drought in 2024, which The Water Diplomat described as "the worst water crisis of the past 500 years." The city imposed water cuts to handle the crisis, but those measures were unevenly applied. As in Mumbai, poor, rural areas tend to feel the worst effects of water shortages before wealthier urban districts.

The monsoons came early this year. The heavy rainfall is the lifeblood of India's economy and vast agricultural sector, providing nearly 70% of its annual water needs, according to Reuters. The India Meteorological Department reported that the country as a whole is experiencing about 11% more seasonal rainfall than usual.

The good times are set to continue for India's tech hub, as the Indian Express reported that the KRS dam was full in June for the first time in its 84-year history. However, the country still faces significant challenges ahead as it grapples with water scarcity and severe heat waves.

A lake or reservoir filling back up is always a cause for celebration, but equally, it represents an opportunity to build on that good fortune with a call to action locally to conserve and protect precious water sources.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.