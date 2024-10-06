City officials wage hundred-thousand-dollar war on species capable of suffocating ecosystems: 'If we do nothing, we will lose'

One Tennessee city is showing just how much needs to be done to maintain our natural environments and protect them from invasive species.

What's happening?

In June, Knoxville received $225,000 to get rid of bush honeysuckle, privet, and more, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. The 100-acre project covers greenways, the Ijams Nature Center, and other locations around the city.

The funding comes from the Inflation Reduction Act, which is a misnomer for the biggest investment in climate action in American history. Professional horticulture crews and then volunteers will work to remove and keep out the aforementioned invasive plants and others, which include 40-plus species at the 318-acre Ijams.

"The invasive species work to outcompete our native vegetation," said Kasey Krouse, the city's urban forester. "If we do nothing, we will lose biodiversity — it's just a matter of time. That's why we're so thankful for this crucial funding."

Invasive species cost U.S. taxpayers $20 billion every year in mitigation efforts and lost resources.

Why is this important?

Dogwoods, redbuds, and sugar maples are not growing because invasive species are outcompeting them, according to a city news release. If the invasives are removed, those trees, warm-season grasses, and blackhaw viburnum, to name a few native species, can regain a foothold — and improve the ecosystem, providing shelter and food for wildlife.

It may not seem like the type of plants in a particular area are important, but it is vital to keep in balance the natural world. Insects feed on the vegetation, and birds and other small animals feed on those insects. As the food web expands, it reaches humans, with 80% of our food and plant-based industrial products requiring pollination.

Since many invasive species are introduced to new environments by intentional or unintentional human intervention, it's up to us to fix the problem.

What's being done about invasive species?

To ensure the continued protection of the natural world, vote for candidates who will take climate action.

Last year, the IRA allocated $4.3 million to the University of Tennessee and Trees Knoxville to increase the tree canopy in the area. UT also worked to reduce stormwater runoff, mitigate extreme heat, and bring ecosystem services to underserved communities. Trees Knoxville used $1.7 million of the money to plant and maintain 7,500 trees. The goal is to plant at least 1,000 trees per year for five years.

"We're looking to expand the overall canopy percentage and bring that up to 40% in the city of Knoxville by 2040," Trees Knoxville program manager Sophie Carter told the News Sentinel. "This grant in the next five years is pivotal to starting the work and being able to meet this goal."

