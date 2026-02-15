Property owners stunned by 20-year transformation of former farmland: 'Every single day is astonishing'

Experts have been shocked to see the transformation of an estate in England thanks to some rewilding of the land, reported the BBC.

In the 20 years that they've been observed, bird, animal, and insect populations have soared simply by allowing nature to run its course.

The owners of Knepp Estate in West Sussex, England, have been just as surprised as anyone by the scale of the change. One of the owners, Isabella Tree, said they had "absolutely no idea" such a stunning transformation would take place when they stopped farming the land in 2000, according to the BBC.

Since 2007, the bird population has increased tenfold, and the number of species present has more than doubled. This includes many species that have been considered endangered in the U.K.

"And it's increasing still, year-on-year, we're getting higher and higher numbers of what we're recording," said Fleur Dobner, an ecologist, per the BBC.

Similarly, a large number and variety of mammals now roam the lands, and butterfly populations also have grown dramatically.

As Tree put it, according to the BBC, "Every single day is astonishing."

The success story has served as a model and inspiration for rewilding efforts around the globe. It shows just how quickly native ecosystems can be restored when nature is simply left to its own devices.

Knepp Estate is hardly alone when it comes to rewilding success stories. In Saudi Arabia, a $500 billion rewilding project in the hot, dry desert has literally begun to blossom. The project has planted over 2 million trees and reintroduced 100 million local plants, along with grazing animals and predators.

But you don't need an entire English estate or thousands of square miles of desert lands to engage in rewilding. One Illinois homeowner wowed Redditors with the beauty of their four-year rewilding project, which took place right in their own backyard.

Rewilding your yard helps the local ecosystem by benefiting pollinators, birds, and other wildlife. It also can save you time on landscaping and money on your water bill. Even setting aside a small section of your outdoor space can make a difference to the local environment and your home.

"Every single day is astonishing," indeed.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.