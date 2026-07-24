Georgia firefighters pull shivering kitten from storm drain, then it gets a forever home

A storm drain can become a life-threatening trap for a small animal, especially one that is wet, cold, and unable to climb out.

A tiny kitten in Sandy Springs, Georgia, went from a dangerous ordeal to safety, food, and a permanent home.

Firefighters pulled the cold, trembling cat from a drain beside a fire station, and the animal was adopted soon afterward, as Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

What happened?

Motorists near Mount Vernon Road spotted a kitten trapped in a drain and alerted Sandy Springs firefighters, the department shared on its Facebook page.

Firefighters entered the drain to retrieve the drenched kitten, then brought it back to the station to dry it off and give it food.

They noted that members of the station didn't have room to take in the kitty, so they made an appeal to the local community.

"If you are interested in taking this cutie (not Lt. Wilkerson) home please reach out to us!" they concluded in the Facebook caption.

The following day, they shared on Facebook that a member of the Sandy Springs communications team had taken the kitten in. There is no word on the rescued kitty's name.

Why does it matter?

A storm drain can become a life-threatening trap for a small animal, especially one that is wet, cold, and unable to climb out.

It can be domestic pets or wild animals like ducks or raccoons that can get stuck in these sorts of scenarios. A quick response by people in the area can make all the difference in getting firefighters or animal rescuers to the scene with the necessary gear to get the animals safe.

In this case, a passerby noticed the problem, firefighters responded quickly, and the kitten got a second chance.

What's being done?

At the fire station, the immediate focus was on the kitten's condition, with firefighters making sure it was safe, dry, and fed before seeking a permanent home.

The department also turned to social media with an adoption appeal, which helped connect the kitten with someone ready to care for it.

The saga made for some very cute photos and a feel-good rescue for the department. These stories can have a happy ending when the community does its part, from recognizing the animal in need to providing a new loving home for it.

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