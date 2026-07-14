New York police free calico kitten from car engine twice in one day

The feline "decided it wasn't quite ready to be caught."

An animal rescue in New York took an unexpected turn when a calico kitten, newly freed from one vehicle, darted into the engine compartment of another car parked nearby.

By the time it was over, officers and a worker from a local garage had rescued the same scared cat twice.

What happened?

The Town of Seneca Falls Police Department posted on Facebook on June 14 that an "adventurous little kitten" had made its way into a vehicle's engine bay.

The calico was then removed with help from Chris Knapp of Stever's Garage and police officers, People reported.

But once out of the car, the kitten ran off and squeezed into the engine compartment of a nearby second vehicle, forcing the rescuers to begin another careful effort.

Police described the brief escape by saying the feline "decided it wasn't quite ready to be caught."

Why does it matter?

While the story has a lighthearted ending, it also highlights a serious risk to animals, especially small cats that can squeeze into tight, dark spaces when frightened.

An engine compartment may seem like a safe shelter to a kitten, but it can quickly become dangerous when the vehicle starts. Moving belts, spinning fans, toxic fluids, and extreme heat can be activated and harm the animal once the engine starts, according to the British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. This is a prevalent concern during the colder months.

Even after a pet appears to be out of danger, fear and confusion can send it running back into harm's way, as this kitten did.

What's being done?

Police officers and Knapp worked together, stayed patient, and did not give up when the kitten escaped the first time.

If you hear meowing near a car or suspect an animal may be hiding in an engine compartment, avoid starting the vehicle right away.

Looking under the car, tapping the hood, and calling for animal rescue help or local authorities can be safer options.

"After a little more teamwork and patience, the kitten was safely rescued and is doing well," the police department said. It also offered thanks to Knapp: "A huge thank you to Chris for lending a hand and helping ensure this furry friend had a happy ending."

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