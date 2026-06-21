Call about a dog in a storm drain leads firefighters to a freezing, mud-caked baby raccoon

"Looked like possibly a rat covered in mud and water."

In Connecticut, a call about a dog-like sound coming from a storm drain led firefighters and animal control officers to an unexpected rescue.

They discovered that the creature in distress was a baby raccoon caked in mud after pulling it from the water, as UPI reported.

What happened?

According to a June 15 Facebook post from Middletown Animal Control (@middletownctanimalcontrol), officers were dispatched after "a call regarding an animal in a storm drain that sounded like a dog."

At the scene, responders found something far different from a dog. Instead, officials said the animal "looked like possibly a rat covered in mud and water."

Because the animal was trapped under the storm drain cover, firefighters from Middletown were brought in. After they removed the cover, responders used a net to lift the animal out.

"It turned out to be an infant raccoon," Middletown Animal Control wrote in the caption. "The poor thing was freezing cold and a mess."

They quickly got the struggling animal some help.

"We rushed her to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator where she got a warm bath and lots of care," they added.

Officials hope the raccoon can be released back into the wild once it is able to survive on its own.

Why does it matter?

Storm drains, retention ponds, and other human-built infrastructure can become dangerous traps for young animals, especially during heavy rain, flooding, or when babies are separated from their mothers.

Getting an injured or distressed wild animal to trained professionals can improve its chances of recovery and eventual release into its natural habitat.

It often takes a group effort — from attentive residents and animal control to wildlife rehabilitators — to save a vulnerable animal.

What are people saying?

Middletown Animal Control expressed its appreciation for locals who gave a heads-up about the animal's suffering.

"Thank you to everyone that helped this little one to have a chance," they concluded in the caption. "Every life matters."

Commenters on the Facebook post were happy that the story had a happy ending.

"I'll adopt if needed!" one wrote.

"Shout out to wildlife rehabbers!" another user stated. "They do everything usually with very limited donations, and $ comes out of their pockets."

"Not every hero wears a cape," a commenter declared. "Thank you for rescuing this baby."

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