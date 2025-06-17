Advocates celebrate ruling that will give rare birds peace at breeding time: 'This is a good day'

The bird was an endangered species for 52 years.

Environmental attorneys have gained stricter protections for the Kirtland's warbler in Ogemaw County, Michigan.

According to Michigan Advance, the protections concern a renewed permit for a pipeline that runs within the Kirtland's warbler Wildlife Management Area.

After guidance from the Environmental Law and Policy Center, the permit requires the Saginaw Bay Pipeline Company to obtain prior approval and a special use permit before doing any maintenance on the pipeline.

The company may not take any action outside of maintaining the pipeline. Meanwhile, any pesticides or herbicides used in the area must be approved by the Fish and Wildlife Service.

Michigan Public also observed that truck usage near the warbler's habitat must be cleared to avoid any disruption that would interfere with the birds' breeding cycle.

As Michigan Advance observed, the Kirtland's warbler was an endangered species for 52 years until 2019. According to the American Bird Conservancy, the species' population is now at around 4,500.

Its habitat and breeding areas only exist in the jack pine forests of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Ontario, Canada. Environmentalists have stated that protections need to be in place in order to maintain the population and keep it from dipping.

Protecting endangered species is important because every animal plays a unique and important role in maintaining the balance of our ecosystems.

When the population of one species declines, it can have a negative impact on other plant and animal species in the area — and the knock-on effects eventually extend to humans.

The loss of one species affects the balance of the food chain, which can negatively affect ecological balance and biodiversity, threatening additional species. Maintaining biodiversity is critical for a healthy and balanced environment.

In addition to protecting individual species and ecosystems, supporting endangered species can help the overall wildlife status in an area. That is not only nice for locals, but it can also support local economies by attracting visitors.

By committing to protect endangered species like the Kirtland's warbler, we can have a positive impact on the areas these species inhabit — and lots of small changes make a greater impact on the planet and human health.

As Wendy Bloom, a senior attorney at the Environmental Law and Policy Center said in a statement, "This is a good day for the Kirtland's warbler."

