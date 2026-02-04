Video sparks outrage as parents endanger children's lives at popular beach: 'This makes me sick'

"They have zero idea how lucky they are."

These beachgoers unknowingly put themselves and their children in serious danger.

Sometimes, especially in new locations, it can be hard to recognize how risky a situation is. This was certainly the case for a family captured on camera standing on a log in the ocean during unusually high tides.

"My cousin lives right on Rockaway Beach," a user on Facebook posted (editor's note: the video cannot be embedded here since it was shared to a group, but it may be viewed by clicking on the link). "She recorded this yesterday, at Rockaway Beach and we are having King Tides."

The video shows a group of people, some of them holding children in their arms, standing on a partially submerged log in the water. It may look harmless, but the family is in more danger than they realize.

"King Tides" is a term used to describe an especially high tide and stronger currents. These conditions can create coastal flooding, sudden "sneaker" waves, and rip currents. Weak swimmers, like children, can easily drown.

Tourists often engage in risky behaviors, unknowingly or intentionally. Tourons, short for tourist morons, may ignore posted warnings, wander off trails, litter, or approach wildlife. Some try to stick their hands and feet into boiling geysers, and others jump barriers to sit on the edge of waterfalls.

Whether you're going on a hike, having a picnic at a local park, or visiting a national park, remember to respect nature. Keep a safe distance from wildlife, read and follow posted warnings and regulations, and leave no trace.

Respecting nature will keep you safe, keep wildlife wild, and preserve land and experiences for future generations to enjoy.

Viewers expressed their disbelief in the post's comments.

"This makes me sick," one watcher commented. "They have zero idea how lucky they are."

"People truly underestimate the power of the ocean," another user wrote.

"It's always frightening when you see people who don't have a healthy fear of nature," a third agreed.

