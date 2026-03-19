Sisters stun community with plan for their 283 acre property

"It was the best place to grow up."

Two sisters have made a generous decision to preserve their family's century-old land in New York's Finger Lakes region, ensuring that 283 acres of natural beauty will remain protected for generations to come.

As reported by 607 News Now, Yolanda Adrean and Dolores Wheeler donated three conservation easements to the Finger Lakes Land Trust, protecting a massive stretch of land in the Keuka Lake watershed. The land has been in their family since the early 1900s. While it once supported grape growing, today it's used for hay production, cattle pastures, and recreation — a working landscape that also plays a vital role in protecting local ecosystems.

The property includes open fields, steep forested hillsides, and small tributaries that flow into Keuka Lake. A section of the Finger Lakes Trail system crosses the land, and part of it hosts the annual Twisted Branch Trail Run, a 100-kilometer race.

Rather than selling the land for development, the sisters chose conservation easements — voluntary legal agreements that permanently limit future land use while keeping the property in private ownership. That means the land can still be farmed and hunted, but it can't be carved up or overbuilt.

For Adrean, the decision stems from childhood memories and her father's wisdom.

"It was the best place to grow up," she said. "My father said, 'They're never going to make more land.' And that always stuck with me."

The easements will help protect the quality of Keuka Lake, expand an existing network of protected lands, and preserve wildlife habitat across hundreds of acres — all while supporting agriculture and outdoor recreation. For local residents, this means cleaner water, preserved scenic views, and protected recreation areas.

The donation also sets an example for other landowners considering conservation options. From families donating 16 acres to wildlife reserves to setting aside a massive 181 acres to a land trust, donating is often one of the most powerful tools for protecting land without removing it from local economies.

By taking local action to protect their family land rather than sell it for development, the sisters have created a lasting legacy that benefits both their community and the environment.

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