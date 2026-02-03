Family makes historic contribution with critical 16-acre donation: 'Rich in the memories ... of the individuals that gave it to us'

A family in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin, donated 16 acres of land to a nature reserve to further its conservation efforts.

As WQOW 18 News reported, the family is working with Beaver Creek Reserve board members to transfer the land from private ownership to support sustainability and educational use. The 16-acre piece of land is at the mouth of a lake where a river enters it.

Beaver Creek staff members plan to use the newly acquired land to teach young people about conservation. They said the acquisition allows them to tell the story of how water moves throughout our planet and why water conservation is so important.

"In these low areas, they are very ecologically rich, but they are also ecologically rich in the memories of the childhood of the individuals that gave it to us," said Beaver Creek Executive Director Erik Keisler.

For the immediate future, the new Beaver Creek Reserve land will not be open to the public but rather used for summer camps, educational opportunities, and special events. With the expansion, the land is now closer to the towns of Eau Claire, Altoona, and Chippewa Falls, allowing more people access to Beaver Creek opportunities.

Additionally, community members can support the expanded space by donating to a new fund, in partnership with the Eau Claire Community Foundation.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

This news from Wisconsin is inspiring because it shows the power of generosity and how families and organizations can work together to conserve natural resources.

Meanwhile, elsewhere, families have donated their land to share it with broader communities and support native habitats. Land conservation efforts like these are instrumental in preventing biodiversity loss and preserving natural spaces for future generations.

In Eau Clair County, land acquisition efforts began following a sustainability feasibility study for a nature reserve.

If you are interested in supporting land conservation where you live, you can take local action by volunteering with environmental groups or donating money to their causes. When people and organizations work together and prioritize the planet over personal interests, successful conservation becomes more possible than ever before.

"We can tell the story about conservation through a single drop of water," Keisler said. "It's not just the water that goes through your tap is done, it moves on downstream or into the clouds and off to somewhere else, so we really need to take care of our planet."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.