Experts issue warning as worsening crisis impacts US region's water supply: 'Conserving water is vital'

A drought in a South Carolina river basin was classified as reaching Stage 2 as of early February.

What's happening?

The Keowee-Toxaway River Basin is a picturesque nature spot in the center of a state park. A recent lack of rainfall has caused a low-level drought there to worsen and reach a new stage.

According to FOX Carolina, Stage 2 is the "third of five drought stages outlined in the Low Inflow Protocol."

The first stage, Stage 0, was declared in August 2025, with the classification increased to Stage 1 in December.

Why is the Keowee-Toxaway River Basin drought so concerning?

Droughts across South Carolina and around the world present a worrying pattern of extreme weather changes that ultimately pose severe impacts on people's access to drinking water.

Droughts can also threaten agricultural production, exacerbate wildfire conditions, and jeopardize fragile ecosystems.

Research reported by the Guardian last year found, "Extreme events such as floods and droughts are becoming more frequent, longer-lasting and more severe."

Droughts such as the one unfolding in the Keowee-Toxaway River Basin — as well as in Lake Travis in Texas and lakes in the Texas Hill Country — have been putting lives and livelihoods at risk.

What's being done about droughts?

Those local to the Keowee-Toxaway River Basin have been asked to conserve water while the drought persists, aiming to reduce water withdrawals by 5-10%. As of early February, water withdrawn for irrigation was limited to Tuesdays and Thursdays for those living near Lake Keowee and Lake Jocassee.

Phil Fragapane, the coordinator for Duke Energy's Keowee-Toxaway Drought Management Advisory Group, told FOX Carolina, "The region is continuing to experience dry conditions."

Fragapane continued, "Conserving water is vital for managing the continuing dry conditions."

If you live in an area affected by drought, you could consider water-saving measures such as installing water-saving devices, xeriscaping your yard, or collecting rainwater.

Ultimately, tackling the root cause of the planet's overheating — by reducing reliance on harmful energy sources such as coal, oil, and gas — could help make droughts much rarer and more manageable.

