Residents sound alarm as historic phenomenon destroys homes: 'Buildings will never be seen again'

"We are tackling this as an emergency," an official said.

Residents in one Kenyan community are now facing a higher risk of displacement following the continued encroachment of a nearby lake.

What's happening?

As reported by the Associated Press, lakes in Kenya's Rift Valley are rising at historic rates. Thanks to rainy seasons becoming more intense and starting earlier, communities are bracing for the possibility that their homes will soon be swallowed up by the rising lake levels.

"It seemed as if the lake was far from our homes," said Rose Wafula, whose family has lived near Lake Naivasha since 2008. "And then one night we were shocked to find our houses flooded. The water came from nowhere."

Like many in the Rift Valley, Wafula and her family rely on the region's rich agricultural industry to pay the bills. While many farms near Lake Naivasha have enjoyed fertile soils and healthy crops in the past, the prevalence of flooding now jeopardizes their way of life.

Why are rising lake levels in Kenya important?

According to experts, the change in historic climate patterns is the main culprit behind the sudden influx in lake levels. Increased rainfall rates have also brought severe flooding throughout the region, only exacerbating the issue.

"The lakes have risen almost beyond the highest level they have ever reached," said Simon Onywere, an environmental planning professor at Kenyatta University.

In a recent study first published in the Journal of Hydrology, researchers discovered that lakes in East Africa increased in surface area by 27,730 square miles between 2011 and 2023. This was directly linked to the above-average rainfall and land-use intensification in the region. As a result, thousands of residents have been forced to retreat.

"In Lake Baringo, the water rose almost 14 meters," Onywere said. "Everything went under, completely under. Buildings will never be seen again, like the Block Hotels of Lake Baringo."

What's being done about the rise of lake levels?

For now, officials in Kenya are working to help those most affected by the rampant flooding.

"We are tackling this as an emergency," said Joyce Ncece, chief officer for disaster management in Nakuru County, where Lake Naivasha is located. "The county government has provided trucks to help families relocate. We have been helping to pay rent for those who lack the finances."

However, experts also have an eye on the future in an attempt to prevent the devastating flooding from spiraling out of control. Richard Muita, acting assistant director of the Kenya Meteorological Department, suggested a transition to "conservation agriculture, where there is very limited disturbance of the land."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.