Game-changing program seeks to solve major problem in agriculture industry: 'Really proud that we've taken the initiative'

"There was a need to get the ball rolling."

An environmental organization has teamed up with a Canadian district to address waste in the region's agricultural sector.

According to the North Thompson Star/Journal, Cleanfarms announced a new pilot program with the Thompson-Nicola Regional District in southern British Columbia to recycle bale wrap and silage bags and covers. The four-year partnership will help divert plastic waste from the area's farming from ending up in landfills.

Plastics are used in a variety of ways that benefit agriculture, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. While using this material in everything from packaging to irrigation can increase crop yields and decrease water demand or the need for agrochemicals, plastic has significant environmental risks upon disposal, as it is not biodegradable.

FAO released a report in 2019 that found the agricultural sector used 12.5 million tons of plastic in production and 37.3 million tons of plastic in packaging. Without responsible regulation, the public faces the risk of microplastics in our soil as well as excessive plastic waste exacerbating the rapid overheating of the planet.

The report was the first of its scale to quantify the impact of plastic on the global industry, which is crucial information in helping balance the benefits and trade-offs of using the material for responsible, effective agriculture around the world. Meanwhile, in Canada, Cleanfarms has been leading this effort since 2012, with studies and research into agricultural plastic waste.

Instilling a means for recycling in the agricultural sector was a fundamental goal for Doug Haughton, a TNRD area director. As the owner of two John Deere dealerships for 39 years, he knew firsthand the amount of plastic waste that was coming from this sector and made it his priority to address it.

"We need to look after our environment, and agriculture needs to do its part, so there was a need to get the ball rolling," he said. "I'm really proud that we've taken the initiative."

