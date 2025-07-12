  • Outdoors Outdoors

Onlooker captures scary video as snake causes frenzy in pool full of tourists: 'I've had nightmares that look just like this'

The incident has sparked new discussions about safety.

by Chelsea Cook
The incident has sparked new discussions about safety.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A relaxing afternoon at one of India's most popular waterfalls quickly turned into a nightmarish scene. On June 14, visitors at Kempty Falls in Mussoorie were sent scrambling when a large snake swam through the crowded pool, triggering screams and chaos.

"I'm pretty sure I've had nightmares that look just like this," one commenter wrote, capturing the widespread shock. 

The unsettling encounter has since sparked broader conversations about wildlife safety and human activity at tourist hotspots.

What's happening?

Videos from Kempty Falls show dozens of swimmers enjoying the cool water before a snake glided through the pool, sending people rushing to get out. The video, filmed on June 14, quickly spread across Instagram, where viewers expressed disbelief over the close call.

Social media users speculated that the snake was non-venomous, though officials have not publicly confirmed its species. The video did not show any injuries, and no reports of injuries surfaced after the incident. 

Still, the footage has raised fresh concerns about how prepared popular destinations are to manage such incidents.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Why is this animal encounter important?

While encounters like this may seem rare, experts say they're becoming more common as human development expands into natural habitats. Growing populations, tourism, and construction near rivers and forests are bringing people and wildlife into closer contact.

The changing climate is also a factor. As rising temperatures and shrinking habitats force animals to seek new sources of food and water, the chances of crossing paths with humans increase. Additionally, habitat loss and resource shortages are making such encounters more frequent worldwide.

Although this particular snake posed no lasting threat, the incident underscores a bigger issue: Protecting natural ecosystems isn't just about wildlife; it's also about keeping communities safe. Healthy, well-managed environments can help limit risky encounters while supporting biodiversity.

What's being done about animal encounters like this?

The incident has sparked new discussions about safety at tourist sites like Kempty Falls. Experts suggest that common safety measures — such as clearer signage about wildlife, designated swimming zones, and more frequent patrols by trained staff — can help prevent risky encounters in busy natural areas.

However, they stress that long-term solutions go beyond on-site fixes. Broader efforts such as preserving green spaces, managing tourism responsibly, and addressing climate-related pressures are key to reducing future risks. These steps not only safeguard wildlife but also help keep places like Kempty Falls safe and enjoyable for everyone.

Do you worry about companies drilling too deep into the ground?

Definitely 💯

Depends on what it's for 🤔

Only if it's near my home 🏠

Not really 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x