Cold-stunned in Massachusetts, Pancake the sea turtle returns to ocean off New York after rehab

A young Kemp's ridley sea turtle named Pancake is back in the Atlantic after months of rehabilitation, giving New Yorkers a feel-good conservation story and a visible reminder that rescue networks, public funding, and community response can help endangered wildlife recover.

What happened?

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) announced that after treatment for cold stunning, a dangerous condition that can leave sea turtles weak, immobile, and close to death in chilly waters, Pancake was released into the ocean off Coney Island on July 23.

It described Pancake as an endangered juvenile Kemp's ridley roughly 2 to 5 years old.

The rescue began on Nov. 22, 2025, when Pancake was found at Duck Harbor Beach in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, according to a press release from WCS.

After the Massachusetts Audubon Society recovered the turtle, Pancake received emergency triage and medical treatment at the New England Aquarium, then was transferred on Dec. 3 to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society's Sea Turtle Care Facility in Westhampton Beach, New York.

At 1:13 p.m. ET, supporters on the beach outside the New York Aquarium cheered, "Pancake, Pancake, Pancake!" as the turtle returned to the water. By that point, Pancake weighed about 11 pounds, was showing strong swimming behavior, and was eating shrimp and clams.

The New York post shared footage of the event on Instagram.

"Every Kemp's ridley returned to the ocean is a victory for one of the world's most endangered sea turtle species," commented John F. Calvelli, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs for the WCS. "Pancake's release reminds us that New Yorkers share our ocean with sea turtles, whales, dolphins, sharks, and countless other remarkable marine species."

WCS also said Pancake was one of 25 sea turtles sent to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society for care during this cold-stunning season and one of 125 treated there since 2020.

Why does it matter?

Kemp's ridley sea turtles are considered to be among the sea turtles at greatest risk worldwide, making each successful rescue significant. Pancake's story is also about the people and institutions that make recoveries like this possible ranging from beachgoers who report stranded animals to rehabilitation teams, aquariums, and public agencies that step in.

New York officials and conservation groups used Pancake's release to highlight the state Environmental Protection Fund, which the WCS announcement said supports marine science, wildlife rehabilitation, and coastal restoration. Those investments do not just benefit turtles. They also help protect waters and coastal ecosystems that support recreation and communities.

Alison Chase, director of Marine Protected Areas at Natural Resources Defense Council, emphasized that connection.

"Our ocean supports New York's multi-billion-dollar marine economy, thousands of jobs, and outdoor recreation," Chase said.

The release also drew attention to the New York Bight, a biologically rich stretch of ocean that serves as habitat and a migration corridor for sea turtles, whales, dolphins, sharks, rays, seabirds, and many fish species.

What's being done?

Before returning to the wild, Pancake underwent emergency triage, specialized care, and ongoing monitoring until the turtle was strong enough to swim, feed, and survive again on its own.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, the Wildlife Conservation Society, state agencies, and environmental groups are working together on rescue response, research, and habitat protection.

"This release reflects the power of strong partnerships and an engaged community," Robert A. DiGiovanni, Jr., chief scientist of the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, said in the release. "Every successful rehabilitation begins with someone reporting an animal in need."

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