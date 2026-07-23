450-pound sea turtle rescued off Florida Keys with Coast Guard help is now recovering

Federal crews can provide the on-water support needed to reach animals quickly.

A roughly 450-pound sea turtle is recovering after being rescued off the Lower Florida Keys in a mission that brought together the U.S. Coast Guard and The Turtle Hospital in Marathon.

What happened?

According to WPEC, a U.S. Coast Guard Station Key West boat crew went to waters about 7 miles south of Sugarloaf Key on Sunday after The Turtle Hospital reported the turtle.

After locating the animal, the crew carried it back to shore, where The Turtle Hospital assumed care for an evaluation and rehabilitation.

Officials have not said what caused the turtle's distress or released details about its condition.

In a social media post, the Coast Guard said: "The Florida Keys are under Coast Guard maritime stewardship through our protection of living marine resources."

Why does it matter?

A sea turtle weighing hundreds of pounds requires specialized equipment, trained handlers, and quick communication between agencies.

The Florida Keys are home to delicate marine ecosystems and protected wildlife. Healthy marine ecosystems have many benefits, including supporting tourism, recreation, and coastal communities.

Unfortunately, threatened and endangered marine species in South Florida face ongoing risks, particularly in biodiverse waters.

What's being done?

The Turtle Hospital alerted the Coast Guard to the distressed turtle, and the animal was then moved from offshore waters into the hands of rehabilitation specialists on land.

CBS12 reported that The Turtle Hospital focuses on rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing injured sea turtles from across the Florida Keys and nearby waters. Federal crews, meanwhile, can provide the on-water support needed to reach animals quickly.

Boaters and beachgoers who spot distressed wildlife can alert local authorities or marine animal rescue groups rather than trying to intervene themselves.

People can also help protect sea turtles by slowing down in sensitive waterways, properly disposing of fishing gear and trash, and respecting posted wildlife areas.

"With cohesive partnerships, we protect these delicate ecosystems and marine life to ensure they remain resilient, biodiverse, and secure for our future," the Coast Guard said.

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