Experts stunned after spotting rare bird in new location: 'We never know what we're going to see or find'

Milwaukee birders were delighted after spotting a kelp gull in the neighborhood.

The gull was a rare sight. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, it is more commonly seen farther south, as far as Antarctica, although the species has been spotted in Louisiana.

The visiting bird even managed to mate with a local Herring gull, breeding a hybrid chick called a Chandeleur. Sadly, the chick they produced didn't make it through June.

Kelp gull populations globally are quite healthy, though finding an animal so far from its native habitat is a reminder of the disruptive effect extreme weather patterns have on bird migration.

The most immediate threat to kelp gulls is a virus that has spread from birds to seals on a remote South Atlantic island.

Kelp gulls have earned their name by virtue of the coastal kelp forests they traditionally forage from. In this habitat, they play a vital role in nutrient cycling and supporting kelp forests.

Gulls are generally highly adaptable and are well-known beachside scavengers. That said, human activity has significantly altered their diet. Research indicates that gulls thousands of years ago were much more active marine hunters. Some of that instinct remains, as kelp gulls have been seen feeding on live right whales and seal pups.

Birders from near and far have been coming to Milwaukee to catch sight of the rare specimen in order to cross it off their life list.

"This just reinforces that as birders we never know what we're going to see or find," said cyclist and bird enthusiast Tom Schultz, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

He spotted the kelp gull in the first place during a charity ride and led other experts to identify it.

"I enjoy that excitement and mystery and also sharing whatever it is," Schultz added. "It's a great community to be part of."

