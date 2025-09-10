Officials celebrate dramatic surge in crucial water supply: 'Encouraging news'

Karachi, Pakistan, has been dealing with a water crisis, but city officials and residents recently got some good news that may bring relief. Recent monsoon rains have lifted the Hub Dam by 11 feet, according to a report in the Dawn e-paper. The dam's water level jumped from 322 to 333 feet, with only six more feet needed to hit the dam's 339-foot maximum.

Karachi needs over 1,200 million gallons of water per day, but it has been receiving only around 650 million gallons during this crisis. But when filled to its max level, the dam could supply water to some city districts for up to three years if carefully managed. Other water sources in Pakistan have seen water rises in 2025, as well as reservoirs around the world, such as in India and Spain.

Built in 1981 and spanning 24,300 acres, the Hub Dam has reached full capacity only 12 times. In 2024, the reservoir maxed out on Sept. 1, and with more monsoon rains, experts say it could get there again.

On top of that, The Nation reported that Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab announced in early August 2025 that a new Hub Canal would bring water to more areas in the city. With this canal in operation, the mayor said an old canal would also be repaired, and both of these combined would increase the water supply from Hub Dam to 200 million gallons per day.

For Karachi families who have to carefully manage their water use, often going without water when they need it, this is welcome news. Access to water is a basic need that not only stabilizes households but also safeguards community health by keeping taps flowing and sanitation services reliable.

There are environmental upsides, too. Healthier reservoir levels help reduce strain on local water sources like lakes and rivers. By keeping these ecosystems balanced, it in turn supports wildlife, fisheries, and local livelihoods.

City officials called the water level rise "encouraging news" for both residents and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation, adding that the additional reserves will play a "crucial role in stabilising and improving" the system in the weeks ahead.

