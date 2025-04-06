Reservoirs reach rare milestone for first time in years — but the sudden change is raising new questions

The biggest increase has been seen at the Sau reservoir.

Catalonia, a territory in the northeast of Spain, has been experiencing a years-long drought. However, in March, rain and snowfall filled the area's reservoirs to around the halfway mark, Ara reported.

The year got off to a good start for the region, with enough precipitation that the ground was healthily damp. This meant that when heavier rains started at the beginning of March, the water was free to wash into the rivers and down into the basins instead of soaking into the ground or being absorbed by parched plants. The rainfall also washed down existing snow for an even larger total increase.

As of March 18, the inland reservoirs were at 46% of capacity and expected to hit 50% by the end of the month. That's the most water they've held since July 2022 at 320 cubic hectometers, which is more than triple the level from the same time last year.

The biggest increases have been seen at the Sau reservoir, which rose from 7% to 37%, and the Darnius-Boadella reservoir, which rose from 17% to 36%.

Long-term forecasts for Catalonia are hopeful, with more moisture expected throughout the spring. That could spell an end to the area's drought restrictions, which are set to loosen at 40% reservoir capacity.

An end to the drought is good news for Catalonia and the regions of the European Union that rely on its wine, vegetable oil, and livestock exports (explained here by Gencat).

Unfortunately, droughts are expected to get more common and more severe as the world gets hotter due to human-caused pollution. Not only does the increasing heat itself play a role, but it also destabilizes weather patterns and leads to more extreme weather events. In these circumstances, an end to the drought is encouraging news for the rest of the world as well.

How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water? Never 👎 Sometimes 😟 Often 🙁 Always 😨 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.